Herring races away with top UK rankings for MMKAC

The UK road rankings for 2020 have just been published and leading the way for MMKAC is Steve Herring.

He appears in the top six for five of the road running disciplines for the M50 age group. He is second ranked in both five miles (27.15 at Hatfield) and Half-Marathon (73.24, around Lake Vyrnwy, North Wales).

Steve ran a superb 2:36.50 in the Frankfurt Marathon, third best in the UK rankings. He is fourth after clocking 56.56 in the Sandy, Beds, 10 miler and fifth with his 16.36 from the Newport Pagnell 5km. Finally he ran 34.39 in the Silverstone 10km, but only the 23rd fastest for his age group.

Steve represented the England M50 team in the Home Countries Masters Cross-Country Championships held at Aintree, Liverpool. He placed 16th, fourth scorer for England who took the silver medals in the team event.

After a difficult year in 2019, Ebony Carr has started 2020 with a bang. Competing twice over 60m at an indoor open meeting in Loughborough, her first run knocked 0.04 seconds off her personal best as she recorded 7.49. Her second race smashed this time as she scorched to 7.35, which puts her at the top of the UK rankings for 2020, and was only beaten by six athletes in 2019. And places her second in the club all-time rankings for this discipline.

Laura Zialor opened her indoor season with 1.77m in the High Jump.