Herring steals the show for MMKAC at London Marathon

There were 14 athletes from Marshall Milton Keynes Athletic Club taking on the London Marathon on Sunday.

They were led home by a superb performance from Steve Herring. At the age of 50, he not only set a personal best of 2:40.10 but smashed the club age group record by NINE minutes. On the day he was seventh M50. He ran almost perfect splits, completing the first half in 79.33 and the second in 80.37. Steve had run 2:41.18 in 2010.

Lara Bromilow en route to her marathon PB

Lara Bromilow ran her first sub-three hour marathon with a huge personal best of 2:56.17. This time was an 18-minute improvement and moves her up to sixth in the club ladies all-time rankings. Lara was the 56th F35 lady to finish.

The club had another four runners inside three hours. Gary Blaber (M45) ran 2:52.32, Stephen Young clocked 2:55.02, Tom Hayman 2:58.25 and Graham Hill with a PB of 2:59.25

More PB’s followed from Declan Brandley (3:06.09), Ian Pheasey (3:09.08) and Karl Saunders (3:14.28). David Moody finished in 3:17.30, Katie Penrose 3:44.23, Tim Aldridge 3:57.44 and Julie Freeland 3:57.48.