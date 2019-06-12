Honours even between MMKAC and Bedford

The UK Women’s League match at Bedford would see the hosts share the spoils with MMKAC.

The teams tied on 201 points, ahead of Liverpool third and Reading in fourth.

Again good points were scored in the throwing events, Kayleigh Presswell won the hammer throwing 58.95m and was “performance of the day.”

Emma Beales won the discus and her throw of 40.52m placed her fourth best performance on the day.

On the track there was an impressive 400m/800m double from Abby Roskilly - pictured.

She led the 800m from gun to tape with a PB of 2.15.14 and later set a PB of 59.66 winning the “B” 400m.

New signing Hannah Sargeant is showing plenty of promise, second in the 400m hurdles (69.95), fourth in the 100m hurdles (16.31) and also fourth in the high jump (1.55m). In the jumps Bryony Gibbens placed third in the pole vault (2.70m) and second in the “B” high jump (1.45m). Joan Peedah placed fifth in the triple jump and third in the long jump.

Abi Fitton finished fourth in both the 100m (12.81) and 200m (26.37). Katie James was second in the “A” 400m (59.44) as was Elle Roche with a season’s best in a closely fought 1500m (4.36.61).

Back in the throws Diane Presswell scored good points in the “B” events, second in the hammer, fourth in the discus and fifth in the javelin. Daughter, Kayleigh was second in the javelin (30.02m) and fourth in the shot (10.37m).