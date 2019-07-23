Idrees is the hat-trick hero in Wolves win

An Idrees Butt hat-trick helped Wolverton take over fifth spot in Cherwell Division 2 as they crushed Bicester & North Oxford by 10 wickets.

Heading into the game, Bicester headed Wolverton, but the home side made a remarkable start, removing five wickets without conceding a run.

Haroon Malik

With the visitors on 12, Staff Sansome was run out to start the catastrophe. Butt then took out Haris Naseem, Matthew Chilton and Daniel Murphy in consecutive balls, before opener Adam Stapleford-Jones fell to Haroon Malik as they went from 12-0 to 12-5.

With the visitors toiling, Malik went on to take another four wickets to end with 5-35 - the visitors unable to breach triple figures before returning to the pavilion.

Set 97 to win, Asad Mahmood hit an unbeaten 53 and Atif Akhlaq 40 not out to see Wolverton (99-0)comfortably over the line inside 17 overs.

Despite Butt’s hat-trick, Malik was awarded the man of the match crown.