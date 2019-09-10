Impressive fifth place for MMKAC

The MMKAC u13/u15 young athletes team, after winning all their three league matches and the Midland Regional Final, qualified for the National final held in Manchester against the six other best clubs from around the UK.

The very enthusiastic team placed a very creditable fifth on the day.

Successes were always going to be tough at this level and it was the U13 boys who were the most successful. Ayomide Fatoki won a superb sprint double winning the 100m in 12.71 and the 200m in 25.91. Then along with D’mitri Varlack, Kobe Sinclair-Linton and Daniel Ayodele the foursome improved the club record in the 4x100m relay placing second with 51.83. Kobe placed second in the 75mhurdles (12.59) and won the “B” long jump (4.69m). Samuel Okolie won the “B” hurdles (13.20).

There was a double in the shot with Isaiah Phillip winning the “A” (11.02m) and Daniel Ayodele the “B” (9.58m) and then Jamie Penley threw the javelin 33.03m for second place. Daniel Ayodele placed second in the long jump (4.73m) and third in the“B” 100m (13.23)

For the U15 boys Joseph Taylor won the javelin throwing 51.74m and Nasiru Donkar placed 2nd in the “B” (35.11m). Reuel Miller won the “B” 100m (11.73) and then helped the sprint relay team to set a club record of 45.00 with aid of Mansur Donkar, Nasiru Donkar and Chad Willson.

Nasiru placed second in the 300m (38.05) with Kentish Harris 3rd in the “B” (39.97). in the 200m Chad Willson was 3rd in the “A” (24.36) and Joshua Stephens 3rd in the “B” (25.12) All-rounder Edward Barber was second in the “B” 80m hurdles and third in both the pole vault and long jump. Monsur Donkat high jumped 1.70m for third position and in the “B”middle distance races Edward Johnson was third in the 800m (2.11.62) with Harry Totton third in the 1500m (4.52.16).

Ayesha Jones was again the star of the U13girls team with a double in the javelin (33.35m) and shot (8.41m). Maddi Banks made it a shot double throwing 7.31m to win the “B” event. On the track Lizzie Garner won the 800m in 2,26.14 and Amelie Waddington took 3rd in the “B”race (2.35.26).