IN PICTURES: Friday practice action from the British Grand Prix at Silverstone

Friday saw the teams and drivers get out on the track for the first two practice sessions ahead of Sunday's big race.

The morning session was topped by Red Bull's Pierre Gasly, while in the afternoon it was Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas who led the way, pipping team-mate and world champion Lewis Hamilton.

The drivers will be back out for the third practice at 11am on Saturday, before qualifying takes place at 2pm.

Sunday's race starts at 2.10pm.

Here are a selection of pictures from Friday from both on the track and behind the scenes.



The fans were out in force at Silverstone Getty Buy a Photo

Haas driver Romain Grosjean suffered a mishap in the pit lane Getty Buy a Photo

Alexander Albon examines his car Getty Buy a Photo

Lewis Hamilton has a chat with Sky Sports Getty Buy a Photo

View more