International vest and championship medals for MMKAC athletes

Four MMKAC athletes competed in the England Athletics Championships at Manchester.

Kayleigh Presswell was just short of her lifetime best (61.64m) as she recorded 61.34m in the women’s hammer to take the bronze medal. The heavy rain was not conductive to big leaps in the women’s high jump. Laura Zialor has jumped 1.83m this year but a height of 1.71m was good enough for a bronze medal. Dickson Kusi battled against the strong wind and rain in the men’s 100m making the semi-finals with a time of 11.19. Finally Redford Curtis, in his first competition for four years, threw 57.03m in the javelin for sixth place.

Sam Featherstone (M20) gained his first international vest representing England(South) at the Welsh International Meeting in Cardiff. Competing in the high jump he cleared 1.91m to finish fourth.

Ayesha Jones, already the club under 13 girls javelin record holder, added the shot and discus representing Buckinghamshire at the Southern Inter-Counties match at Kingston. She threw the shot 10.12m to add 10cm to the previous record and then sent the discus spinning out to 30.27 adding some 5m.

Kayleigh Presswell was the star of the day as the MMKAC women’s team placed second in the third and final Division Three UK Women’s League match at Basingstoke. Kayleigh threw the hammer 59.59m to take the “athlete of the match” award. This helped the team to finish third in the final league table. Emma Beales, in winning the discus (41.94m) was the second placed athlete in the match. There was a good victory from Elle Roche in the 3000m (10.09.38).