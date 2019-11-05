Max Verstappen's 100 races: The highs and lows
Max Verstappen may only be 22-years-old, but he has already got a lengthy highlights reel in F1.
As Sunday's USGP marked his 100th race, we take a look at the highlights and lolights from his first 100 Grand Prix.
1. Japan 2014
By taking part in FP1, Verstappen became the youngest driver to take part in a Grand Prix weekend ahead of his full-time drive with Toro Rosso in 2015.
Getty
2. Malaysia 2015
After an engine failure robbed him of points in his first race in Australia, Verstappen claimed his first points finish in Malaysia with a seventh-place finish.
Getty
3. Monaco 2015
Verstappen's temperament was questioned on the streets of Monaco when he dramatically crashed with Romain Grosjean heading into Saint Devote.
Getty
4. Austria 2015
Dutch fans always support their sports stars in force, and in colour. At the Austrian Grand Prix, the orange army began to become more prominent in support of their new men.
Getty
View more