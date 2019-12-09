Megan Kealy claims world tumbling championship gold

Teenager Megan Kealy put in a brilliant performance to help Team GB to win the World Tumbling Championship in Tokyo, Japan.

The 19-year-old, who trains at Milton Keynes Gymnastics, set a score of 34.800 - the highest of any British athlete - as the team went on to see off all challengers to win the team title.

Jake and Naana celebrate their medals

Kealy continued her fine form into the individual competition too, where her performances brought home the bronze medal.

Coach Mikey French said: “Megan has worked tirelessly for this moment, it was truly a monumental achievement and a very emotional day for all involved. No matter how many times Megan has been knocked down she stood tall in the end showed everyone her smile and became an inspirational and role model to so many in this sport."

MK Gymnastics also had four youngsters competing in Japan, and they too added to the medal collection.

Jake Parry stole the show for MK with a brilliant silver medal performance in the 13-14 boy's competition, ahead of team-mate Malakai Bojang who finished fouth.

MK Gymnastics' juniors

Naana Oppon also took home the silver medal in the 13-14 girls' competition with a 33.400 score.

Freddy Liggins came seventh in the 11-12 boy's category.

Coach French added: “I couldn’t be happier with the way these superstars performed, all four have made a world final and we have come away with double silver medals.

"These kids work so hard and they deserve every bit of success. I’m lucky to be their coach and play a part in their future gymnastics’ careers.

”We have come away from this world championship campaign with a gold, two silvers and a bronze a truly remarkable team effort from all here at the club.”