Milton Keynes’ Fallon Sherrock makes darts history with Ally Pally victory

Fallon Sherrock made darts history by becoming the first female player to beat a male player in the PDC Darts World Championship on Tuesday night.

The 25-year-old from Milton Keynes beat Ted Evetts 3-2 at a boisterous Alexandra Palace, as she played in the headline spot of the night.

Sherrock, ranked second in the world in the women’s game, was beaten in the opening set, but burst into life in the second. After six perfect darts, she fell shy of a nine-dart finish, but took the set to draw level.

Evetts though stretched his legs in the third set to go 2-1 up, before Sherrock fought back in the fourth set though to send it to a decider.

And after racing into 2-0 lead in the fifth and deciding set, Sherrock nailed a double 16 to win it and book a spot against 11th seed Mensur Suljovic.

“Nothing will ever compare to this now. I cannot believe it, I’m speechless,” she said afterwards. “Oh my god! I’ve done something for women’s darts now. I’ve proved we can play the men and beat them. I hope that puts the women’s game in the right direction. And on the biggest stage of them all – wow.

Fallon Sherrock on the Alexandra Palace stage

“I’m so happy I can continue onto the next round and carry on enjoying it. I’ve got to play one of the best in the world next, to me is such an achievement.

“But the fact I’ve just made history, I cannot believe it. This is a great achievement for ladies darts.”

Dad Steve, who cheered every dart his daughter threw from the crowd, added: She has done nothing but practice and it has paid off. She could be brilliant, she really could. We weren’t worried, she was brilliant.”