Milton Keynes mum's marathon effort raises £11,000 for Willen Hospice

A mum who had never run before in her life has raised a staggering £11,000 by completing the London Marathon.

Vikki Harris, 40, wanted to help Willen Hospice after losing her best friend to breast cancer.

Vikki Harris

She joined the Redway Runners ‘Zero to Hero’ group last September and pounded the streets of MK to get fit.

READ MORE: Record numbers compete in Milton Keynes Marathon

Between times she devoted herself to fundraising, organising everything from bonus ball lotteries to cake sales.

She told local businesses of her plan and they donated 60 prizes for a mammoth raffle.

There was another boost from Vikki’s daughter’s school, Portfields in Newport Pagnell, who held a mini marathon day to raise funds.

Vikki Harris

Meanwhile the Co-op in Newport Pagnell put collection pots at the till, producing another £600, and even spored Vikki to have their name on her marathon shirt.

“Everybody has been amazing,” said the Giffard Park mum-of-three, who does admin work for a plastering company.

“Willen Hospice staff were blown away when they heard how much money I had to give them. It’s more than any single fundraiser has ever raised before.”

Vikki ran the marathon in just over six hours.

“I enjoyed every minute of it. It was the most incredible experience ever,” she said.