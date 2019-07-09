Milton Keynes stretch their legs and move closer to the pack

Milton Keynes picked up a vital victory on Saturday to edge further away from the Four Counties Division 1 drop zone.

Taking the game by the scruff of the neck from the top of the order, MK left Westcroft with 192 to chase which they fell 45 runs shy of.

Milton Keynes at the crease against Westcroft

Nimesh Chavda and Sam Hagger put on a fine opening stand, with the pair both reaching half centuries. Chavda was dismissed for 68, while Hagger added 51 before both fell to Asad Shah. From there though, MK would struggle with the bat.

Only two more batsmen would reach double figures as Asad Shah (3-25) and Hafeez Rehman (3-22) did the business for Westcroft, limiting the hosts to 191-7.

MK made an early breakthrough when Joe Fairbrother (2-37) removing Kashif Khan early on, Westcroft dug their heels in with Asad Shah once again taking the lead, hitting 63, backed up by Mudassar Ali (29).

When Shah fell though to Kaushik Sunkara (3-29), Navshan Nakhwa then took 3-24 as Westcroft collapsed to 146.

Westcroft bowling against MK

The result saw MK remain third from bottom of Division 1, but they are now 46 points clear of Eaton Bray below, three points behind Westcroft, and two behind New Bradwell (174), who lost to Thurleigh (179-8) by two wickets.

Half centuries from Charlie Green and Patrick Bull led Olney (204-6)past Biddenham (203-8) by four wickets.

Centuries from Alex Walker and Kamran Din ensured North Crawley kept the pace with leaders Elstow,seeing off bottom club Luton Caribbean by 188 runs.

Although they have played an extra game, reigning champions North Crawley trail the pace setters by nine points.

With both taking on sides in the relegation zone on Saturday, North Crawley batted first againstr Caribbean, and made a strong start, putting on 55 before Rajet Nahar fell for 25.

A mighty partnership though between Walker (106) and Din (127 not out) saw Crawley tighten their grip on the game as North Crawley settled on 322-2.

Wickets would fall regularly in the reply, with Courtney Gresty the pick of the bowlers taking 3-31 as Caribbean were all out for 134. Elstow (341-5) had a similarly one-sided win over Eaton Bray (106) to stay top.