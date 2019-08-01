Mitch breams from ear-to-ear with Lodge Lake win

Lodge Lake's bream queued up for 'Mitch' in Sunday's Kingfisher match as he fished the feeder on the paddock bank.

The result was a runaway win as he weighed-in 81-12 of slabs – almost double second-placed Jonny White's 43-2. Third went to Geoff Duguid with 22-5.

DAVE Tebbutt with 17-12 of Ouse silvers

And, despite the yo-yo weather, that was the second weekend in a row that at least one of the venue's bream shoals had been on feed as the previous week's summer league had been won there with 53-12.

AWAY across the city on Newport's Ouse Dave Tebbutt was on a cloud of his own as won with 17-2 of roach and dace...

Alan Ford probably felt a bit under a cloud rather than on one as he finished with 17lb...missing top spot by just two ounces. Nigel Bass made third with 10-12 – including a 2lb+ barbel – with Kevin Osborne on 10lb.

A LONG haul 'oop north to Carr Mill Dam saw Michael Buchwalder net 20-4 of skimmers in a 120 peg charity open – the best weight outside the frame!

SOME Matchgroup lads also journeyed north, to the Aire & Calder – three-and-a-bit times the width of the local Grand Union – where Ian Smith won his section with 8-10 and Phil Wintle included a 6lb tench in his 10-1.

AUGUST 17 sees the division one national being held on the Aire & Calder and New Junction canals. There is a call for volunteer stewards. Exs are £40 a head...but at least you get to see some of the country's best canal anglers at work up close. Contact James.Lewis@Anglingtrust.net

TEAR Drops yielded a 21-6 common for Harrison Nutt-Lynch while Jim Scobie also had a good one from the Horseshoe pit.

MK VETS, Stockton: Bob Gale 86-7 (9 carp), Paul Chapman 48-13, John Robinson 28-3.

TOWCESTER Vets, Home Farm: Les Goodridge 78-4, Rob Rawlins 75-8, John Broughton 64-2.

NENE/Towcester, Astwell Mill: (tench, rudd and bream), Rob Pottinger 14-5, John Balhatchett 11-11, Broughton 11-4.

CALVERT, Lodge, D section: Austin Maddock 6-12, Nigel Steel 4-12, John Weatherall 4-1

OLNEY's evening river series ended with Pete Laughton overall winner on 6 points with Garry Underwood on 10 – one better than Andy Webster.

The final round had seen Underwood win with 5-8 as Laughton had 4-12 and Chris Howard 4-7.

FIXTURES: Sunday, MK summer league third round, Furzton.

THE Angling Trust has appointed a new chief executive, Jamie Cook, who is expected to be in post later in the year.