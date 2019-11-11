MK regain top spot in Chiltern Cross-Country League

MMKAC took control of the Chiltern Cross-Country League with an emphatic win in the second match at the Tear Drop Lakes course in Milton Keynes.

They return to the top of Division One ahead of Bedford with Chiltern Harriers third. On the day MMKAC had no less than 19 runners in the top ten of the respective races.

Leopoldo Burguete

In the senior men’s race over 9km, their scoring ten were in the first 28 finishers from a field of 270 runners. Leo Burguete, in his club debut in this event, ran to a superb 6th position backed up by Dan Woodgate (10th),James Tuttle (13th), Jamie Seddon (14th), Tom Comerford (16th), Ewan Forsythe (18th), Matthew Dicks (19th), Sam Winters (21st), Paul Mizon (27th) and Elliot Hind (28th). They just edged Bedford to win the team race in this age group.

A stronger ladies team racing 6km competed after the first match at Oxford and took fourth place on the day with Elle Roche seventh, Lara Bromilow eighth and Alice Ritchie ninth. Abby Roskilly closed in 24th chased home by Debra Brent 63rd and Alex Knowles 69th to complete the scoring team.

Individually the best performance of the day came from second-placed Leo Freeland in the U17 men’s race. Jamie Darcy finished eighth, Aidan Murphy 22nd and Jack Sharp 23rd. Callum Trip led the U15 boys home placing fourth closely followed by Harry Totton fifth and then Ethan Fowler 14th and Joshua Edwards 16th to finish second in the team race. Sam Oldroyd took 5th for the U13 boys who were also second team. Maxwell Newman placed 7th, Jack Lennox 12th and Elias Skaarup 15th.

Montana Edghill finished 10th for the U17/20 women with Sophie Stockton 13th, Alesha Patel 27th and Alliayh Pate, 33rd. Millie Freeland was first back for the U15 girls in seventh position leading Morenike Orimalade 15th and Phoebe Miller 27th. The U13s placed third team with Lizzie Garner (11th), Jessica Vaines (16th), Emilia Willis (20th) and Jessica Willis (22nd).

Excellent results from the non-scoring U11s. Both teams won on the day, for the girls, Eleanor Pearce placed second with Katie Webb (fifth) and Lauren Webb (seventh). Jacque Smith led the boys in third place closely chased home by Eddie Hartigan (fifth) and Joseph Grainger (sixth).