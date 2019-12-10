MK remain on top with two races remaining

MMKAC returned a close win in the third Chiltern Cross-Country League match at Stopsley Common, Luton.

They just held off Bedford and increased their overall lead to 221pts with two matches remaining.

Normally having over 100 runners MK saw 82 competing and there were some fine individual performances. Pride of place to Leo Freeland, heading to the final 400m he was in third position but his strong finish took him to win the under 17men’s race by a second.

It was a good day for the Freeland family as Libby Freeland took second in the under 11 girls race(won by MK’s Eleanor Pearce) with twin-sister Natasha placing 29th. Zak Freeland was 14th in the race won by his elder brother whilst Millie Freeland placed 5th for the under 15 girls.

Elle Roche placed a fine second in the 5.5km ladies race with Alice Ritchie 5th and leading the ladies to 5th team on the day. Another second place from Callum Tripp in the under 15 boys race with Joshua Edwards 11th. Jacque Smith led the under 11 boys to a team victory finishing 3rd with Joseph Grainger 4th and Eddie Hartigan 5th.

Sam Winters lead home 23 men in their 9.5km race with a best-ever 6th position. Excellent team running by Matthew Dicks (10th), Graham Jones (11th) and Chad Lambert (16th) helped the senior men to second place behind Bedford on the day. Robert Hickman placed 27th, Tom Charteress 29th, Finlay Gibbs 30th, Steve Tuttle 32nd, Eliott Hind 40th and Mark Palser 52nd completed the scoring 10 from a field of over 350.

Back with the under 17 men, Jamie Darcy closed in 6th and Alex Brent 17th for a close second in the team race. Maxwell Newman took 4th for the under 13 boys with Jack Lennox 12th.