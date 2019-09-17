MK’s Olympic star Greg Rutherford dresses like Alan Turing to help beat cancer

What happens when you combine a world-beating athlete with a Nazi-beating scientist?

You get a boost in the fight against cancer - after MK’s own Olympic star dressed as codebreaker Alan Turing for the Stand Up To Cancer fundraising campaign by Cancer Research UK and Channel 4.

Su2c images 2019.

Greg said: “I’ve experienced what cancer can do. It’s been 11 years now since I lost my grandad. I lost him very quickly to cancer.

“He was a hugely important part of my life and sadly I lost him to stomach cancer in 2008 just before my first ever Olympic Games.

“Everyone looks at cancer and thinks it would be amazing to beat it but it’s easy to put in on the back burner and leave it to other people to sort.

“Having had first-hand experience of how destructive this disease is, it gives you the desire to do everything you can so other people don’t have to experience what you have. That’s why I’m supporting Stand Up To Cancer and I hope people will make a stand with me by raising vital funds.”

Greg is one of various celebrities to dress as a trailblazer, with each of them picked out for being “relentless, unpredictable and unforgiving in their determination to break boundaries and find new paths”.

other celebs and their trailblazer of choice include Prince (Maya Jama), Nick Knowles (Joe Lycett), Cleopatra (Sam Thompson) Coco Chanel (Andrea McLean), Michelle Obama (AJ Odudu), Elton John (Roman Kemp), Bette Davis (Roisin Conaty), and Charlie Chaplin (Saoirse-Monica Jackson).

Greg is now calling on people across MK to join the fun from October 11-25.

He added: “Help the best scientific minds speed up lifesaving research.

“We can all take a leaf out of Alan Turing’s book and make a difference too – we can all stand up to cancer and beat it at its own game.”

The Stand Up To Cancer campaign runs from October 11-25, with cothing and accessories available online.

To get involved visit www.su2c.org.uk