MMKAC bounce back at the first attempt

After suffering relegation from Division One of the Southern Athletics League last year, MMKAC bounced straight back with an emphatic victory in the final match at St Albans.

They had won four consecutive matches after a poor start in the first at Bedford. The top two are promoted. Long term leaders City of Salisbury dropped a league point in their final match which meant along with MMKAC they both finished with 18 league points.

The title was decided by total match points with Salisbury amassing 1,119, just 27 more than MK’s 1,092.

Spread across four teams MMKAC had 34 individual winners from the 76 events. The men produced double “A” and “B” string wins in the 200m (Joseph Tolbert and Tyrell Dankwa), 5000m (James Tuttle and Dan Galpin), 2000m steeplechase (Graham Jones and Finlay Gibbs), high jump (Sam Featherstone and Robert Lewis), hammer (Mark Roberson and Lewis Barnes) and won both the 4x100m and 4x400m relays.

For the women there were similar wins in the 400m (Aby Fitton and Abby Roskilly), 800m (Abby Roskilly and Corinne Nurse), discus (Emma Beales and Kayleigh Presswell) and also won both relays. Kayleigh made it a hat-trick for the Presswell family also winning the hammer and shot with mum, Diane scoring good points in the shot, hammer and javelin.

Abby Roskilly, apart from her 400m and 800m victories also won, in her debut, the 2km steeplechase and then ran the anchor and fastest leg for the 4x400m relay team.