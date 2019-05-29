MMKAC bounce back with win in Croyden

After a disappointing third place in the opening match at Bedford, a motivated MMKAC team took a commanding victory in the second Southern Athletics League round at Croydon.

On the track there was a fine 800m/1500m double from Sam Winters. Dickson Kusi won the 100m and ran the first leg for the winning 4x 100m relay team.

Kayleigh Presswell

New signing Leo Burguette won the 3000m steeplechase and took second in the 400m hurdles, and Torsten Hansen won the “B” race.

In the field there was a high jump double from Robert Lewis and Sam Featherstone whilst Shawn Ampofo won the triple jump and the “B” long jump. Mark Roberson and Lewis Barnes worked hard in the field event, Mark second in the “A” hammer and both the “B” shot and discus. Lewis placed third in both the shot and discus and the second in the “B” javelin.

Kayleigh Presswell was female “man of the match” with a win in her speciality, the hammer (59.13m), placed second in the shot and won the “B” discus and javelin. In the latter “A” event there was a good win for Eva Durand.

Bryony Gibbens won the pole vault with Hannah Sargeant runner-up in the high jump and finally yet another discus win for the ever-green Emma Beales.

On the track Katie James and Abi Fitton produced a 400m double, Abby Roskilly won the 800m with a close second for Elle Roche in the 1500m and a “B” 800m win.

The match ended with, for the first time in the UK, a mixed 4 x 400m relay. MMKAC won this with the quartet of Katie James, Graham Jones, Abi Fitton and Sam Winters.