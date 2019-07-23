National finals await for MMKAC's youngsters

The youngsters at MMKAC will test themselves against the best in the country after they held off the challenge from Birchfield Harriers and Swansea Harriers to win the Midlands Area Final.

They now go to Manchester in September to compete in the National Final against the best clubs in the UK.

Star of the day for the under 15 boys was Joseph Taylor who won both the javelin and shot and placed second in the discus. Nasiru Donkor won the “B” javelin. There was a 200m sprint double from Chad Willson and Mansur Donkor. Mansur was third in both the high jump and 80mhurdles and anchored the 4 x300m relay to 2nd in a very close finish.

In the middle distance races Ben White took second in the 800m with Edward Johnson winning the “B” race. Callum Tripp and Harry Rose both placed second in their 1500m races.

Hayley Dimond placed second in the under 15 girls shot and discus, Elizabeth was second in the “A” shot as was Sheiliane Tshikuna in the “B” discus.

Another 200m double came in the under 13 boys races from Ayomide Fatoki and D’mitri Varlack, Kobe Sinclair-Linton and Samuel Okolie won both the 75m hurdles races and then Samuel, along with Isaiah Philip won the two shot put events.

For the under 13 girls, Ayesha Jones duly won her javelin speciality, the shot and finished 4th in the 75m sprint. Laura Chalmers won the “B” 150m and placed 3rd in the high jump. Maddy Pearce and Ella Glass were 1200m race winners, Lizzy Garner won the 800m with Amelia Waddington 2nd in the “B” race. Maddy Banks and N’dea Lambert won the “B” shot and javelin respectively. Maddy and Laura then teamed up with Zariya Olayiwola and Hope Oguidi to win the sprint relay.