New Bradwell’s opening stand leads way to win

New Bradwell picked up their first win of the Four Counties season by inflicting the first defeat on North Crawley.

A fine opening partnership of 142 between Kieran Lampard (80) and Chris Tims (52) put the visitors in prime position.

Two wickets each for Richard Bryce, Colin Bonnett and Chris Collings kept a wrap on New Bradwell’s scoring as they ended 212-7.

Crawley made a poor start though, losing three wickets for 55 runs. Despite a rapid 55 from Sam Marley in the middle of the order, Yasir Hashmi and David Little took three wickets apiece to reduce the gosts for 175 to claim victory.

The result lifts New Bradwell to seventh, while North Crawley are third.

A brilliant bowling performance from Olney ensured a 22-run win over Westcroft. Patrick Bull’s unbeaten 48 helped Olney to a lowly 138-7.

However David Livermore’s (3-12) fine opening spell removed Westcrofts openers cheaply, and they were unable to recover, bowled out for 116, despite 64 from Zaheer Khan.

Milton Keynes (108-6) climbed out of the bottom two with a comfortable four-wicket win over Luton Caribbean (107), with bowler Joe Fairbrother taking 4-19.