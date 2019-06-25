New club high jump record for Zailor

Laura Zailor, previously known best for the long and triple jumps, has been impressing in the high jump this season.

So far she has steadily improved from a PB of 1.65m up to 1.83m this weekend. Emma Beales had held the Marshall Milton Keynes Athletic Club record since 1992 with a jump of 1.76m Laura eclipsed this with 1.78m at a meeting in Birmingham and later improved to 1.80m.

This weekend Laura competed in the UK under 23 championships at Bedford. Here she cleared 1.83m to share the silver medal with Emily Borthwick(Wigan) In the UK. rankings this performance ranks her equal 2nd in the U23 age group and equal 5th in the senior UK rankings

The club’s under13/under 15 team completed a hat-trick of wins at Stantonbury track to comprehensively win the Midlands Premier(North-East) league and qualify for the area final at Bristol next month. In the league, Birchfield Harriers were 2nd and Rugby & Northampton 3rd but on the day the roles were reversed.

From the many fine results the Donkor twins scored good point in the u15 events. Nasirun won the 300m and placed 2nd in the Javelin and High Jump. Mansur won the 80m hurdles and placed 3rd in the 200m and high jump. The two combined to help the team win the 4 x300m relay.

For the under 13 girls, Ayesha Jones(who is ranked no 2 in the UK javelin rankings) won her speciality throwing 36.35m and also the shot with 9.54m. Maddy Banks completed a double here throwing 6.97m to win the B string.