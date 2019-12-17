New records set at the Telford 10K

The top echelon of the club’s men’s 10km road rankings were really shaken up with some superb performances, all running personal bests, at the Telford 10km.

Polo Burguete clocked 30.19, 35th overall, to become MMKAC’s third-fastest overall male. Chased hard by Paul Mizen who ran 30.53, 52nd in the race, and moved to fourth all-time.

Tom Comerford improved his PB to 31.03 for fifth in the rankings whilst James Seddon recorded a PB of 51.52 which places him 15th in the all-time rankings.

The MK Winter Half-Marathon saw Gary Blaber lead home the MMKAC runners, placing 12th with a time of 79.37 from a field of over 2000 finishers. Matt Child and Tom Hayman placed 26th/27th with times of 83.16/83.22. Top 100 finishing also went to Matt Turner, 61st (88.16) and Steve Martin, 95th (91.00).

Suzanne Anderegg recorded 98.49 and was first F50 lady whilst Stuart Cowan was first M70 (205.27)