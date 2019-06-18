Nine wicket win keeps North Crawley in title race

North Crawley were in dominant form to remain second in Four Counties Division 1 as they thrashed Olney on Saturday.

Richard Beardshaw’s 52 helped the home side to 136-8, but a 126-run partnership at the top of the order, led by Alex Walker’s 78, helped the visitors to 140-1 and a nine wicket win.

They remain 36 points behind Elstow (201-5) after they made light work of Westcroft (119).

Chris Timms’ 107 helped New Bradwell (223-5) past strugglers Eaton Bray (207-8). Alf Godfrey also took 4-38.

Relegation-threatened Milton Keynes suffered a batting disaster against Thurleigh, as they were bowled out for just 84 and lost by nine wickets.