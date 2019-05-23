No carping around in Milton Keynes

Carp have had their heads down on the feed all week – seemingly having finally switched into summer mode.

One of the bigger fish was Jeff Arnold's 32 from Rocla, reported through MK Tackle along with Scott Rutter's 22-14 – Scott having had a 30-4 mirror a couple of weeks earlier.

Jo Ridgway is chuffed with 18-4 PB

James Scobie had a Big Pit 25-6, Graham Cook a 22-10 and Charlie Dureall a nice double from the Sun Trap.

Sam Burnside netted several carp to 19lb from the Tear Drops while Ade Watson caught an 18lb carp, an 8lb bream and a 5lb tench from the Big Pit.

But for numbers of carp catches, Furzton won hands down again. Ian Purdon had 14 to 20lb+ and Vinny Brown a 19-10.

Mitchell Ridgway caught a 24 and then went back for a 20 carp session while Assistant head bailiff Jo Ridgway had a new 18-4 PB.

Charlie Maroney's first night trip with dad Jack produced this 18-pounder

When Fishing Republic manager Jack Maroney took three-year-old son Charlie on the lad's first night fishing trip, they had an 18lb Furzton mirror.

Nuala Gray has got this carping lark well sorted. Walking the bank at Furzton she 'looked after' Mitchell Ridgway's rods for a few minutes...and landed a 12-pounder. Then she looked after Gary Weeks' new rods – on which HE had yet to land a fish – and bagged a 16.

Smooth: why carry your own kit and throw in all that bait when you can just pop down and use someone else's?

MK Spring canal league, third round, Bowler's Bridge: Browning Black's Steve Rose won with 12-9 of bream and skimmers followed by Tackle Hub's Ian Young on 10-4, Browning Grey's Colin Harris 9-8 and Royal Oak's Steve Wright 9-2.

Browning Grey were top on the day (27 points) as Tackle Hub had 26 and MK Black 24. Browning Red lead with one round to go.

Towcester Vets, Barby Banks: John Broughton 59-8, Graham Martin 53lb, Rob Rawlins 50-4.

MK Vets, St James Lake, Brackley: Paul Chapman 41-4, Steve Schubert 21-7, Kevin Osborne 19-4.

Nene/Towcester, Wappenham Water: Bas Eaton 9-4 (silvers), Mick Goodridge 8-6, Bob Eales 6-3.

Fixtures: Friday May 31 through to 9pm Sunday June 2, Furzton B and C sections closed for model boat club competition.

Free club/CRT beginner sessions May 25 MK canal, May 30 Towcester canal, Castlethorpe.