North Crawley beat title Division 1 rivals to reclaim top spot

North Crawley took a huge step towards retaining their Four Counties Division 1 title by beating rivals Elstow on Saturday.

The five wicket win now sees North Crawley take over top spot, now 21 points clear with four weeks remaining, though Elstow have a game in hand.

There was not much in it in the opening innings as Elstow took to bat. Opener Greg Turnbull fired off 60, while there were knocks in the 20s for Phil Johnson, Jack Whisker and Jack Flynn. Christopher Collings was the pick of North Crawley's bowlers, taking 3-33 as the visitors settled on 187-6.

With the title hanging in the balance, North Crawley's opening pair of Alex Walker and Dean Adam set about the task and put their side in pole position with a stand of 113 - Walker falling shortly after reaching his half century (51). Adam went on to score 61 before he fell on 152-3.

While more wickets fell, with Stuart Robson taking 3-35, the opening partnership gave North Crawley all the momentum as they cruised to 191-5 to claim the vital victory.

A strong batting performance from Thurleigh (252-7) ensured they beat Olney (146) despite David Livermore's 4-38, while Milton Keynes missed out on the chance to jump up to fourth spot, losing out to Biddenham by two wickets.

New Bradwell (119) suffered a disappointing 91-run defeat to bottom club Luton Caribbean (210-8), who picked up their first win of the campaign.