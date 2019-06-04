North Crawley slip up in top-of-table clash

The battle at the top of Four Counties Division 1 went the way of Elstow as they narrowly beat North Crawley by just eight runs to extend their lead.

A decent spell at the crease for Elstow saw them set 200-7, with Carl Bryce taking 3-42 for the visitors.

Cain Hamilton-Boyle did damage at the top of the order though, taking 3-32 as North Crawley struggled to make runs, but they were never out of touch in the chase.

It came right down to the final over too, but Courtney Gresty’s unbeaten 43 was not enough as the visitors came up eight run shy on 192-7.

The win means Elstow open the gap at the top to 36 points from North Crawley.

Westcroft (210-6) are now just a point behind North Crawley after they beat Eaton Bray (178) by 32 runs.

Zaheer Khan hit 68 for Westcroft, before three wickets each for Mohammad Ishtiaq Uddin, Iqbal John and Shakeel Zarait.

Olney (159) beat Thurleigh (140) to go fourth, with Iain Keeping taking a fine fifer to reduce the visitors.

Despite a brilliant spell of bowling from Luton Caribbean's Hameed Taj, New Bradwell still came away with a 98-run victory. Taj took 6-47 to restrict the home side to 270-7, but James McMillan and Yasir Hashmi took three each to bowl out Caribbean for 172.

Milton Keynes (198-8) were beaten by Biddenham (201-1) by five wickets and sit one place above the drop zone.