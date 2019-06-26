Olney slip-up against relegation battlers and fail to take the opportunity to climb

Olney Town suffered a disappointing defeat to relegation strugglers Eaton Bray on Saturday, but lost little ground in Four Counties Division 1.

While Bray picked up their first win of the campaign, Olney missed out on the chance to capitalise on slip-ups by New Bradwell - who lost by six wickets to Biddenham - and Westcroft - who were 16-run losers to Thurleigh - around them in the table and stay sixth.

Olneys Josh Selvey in action.

Despite having their hosts 44-2 early on, thanks to Stuart Keeping’s early brace, half centuries from Paul Harris (55) and James Flecknell (57) put Eaton Bray back on course.Keeping kept up the pace though, and ended with figures of 5-27 as the home side ended on 215-7.

Olney never really got going with the bat though. While Charlie Green scored 46, there was little else to write home about, as the visitors slumped to 99-5. Struggling to get runs, Olney ended 146-7, 69 runs shy.

North Crawley remained in the title hunt as they brushed aside Milton Keynes by three wickets.

Three wickets apiece for Carl Bryce and Colin Bonnett skittled MK for 127, and despite an excellent 4-16 from Grant Embrahim, North Crawley reached 130-7 to keep the pace with leaders Elstow, who crushed bottom club Luton Caribbean by 137 runs.

Olney celebrate a wicket, but they wouldn't celebrate at the end

Next week, Olney face MK and North Crawley take on Westcroft.