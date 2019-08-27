Opener Nelson’s century fires Great Brickhill towards title

Mark Nelson ensured Great Brickhill put one hand on the Cherwell League Division 1 title on Saturday.

Nelson and fellow opener George Morris comfortably chased down 183 set by Shipton-under-Wychwood win by 10 wickets and remain 20 points clear of Cumnor with two matches remaining.

Toby Brown (3-14) made a brilliant start to the game with ball in hand, removing Tanuj Chopra, Ben Norgrove and Jamie Nelson cheaply to leave the visitors 22-3.

Jude Ramanadanpulle chipped in too with 3-12, but Shipton rallied in the middle order - Andrew Hemming’s 67 from seven restored some hope for the visitors.

But three wickets at the end without Shipton scoring saw them 182 all out.

Nelson though made light work of the chase. His 122 not out came from just 84 balls, as he fired off 19 fours and four sixes in a little under two hours.

Morris ably backed the big-hitting Nelson up with a vital 51 not out to help Brickhill (185-0) over the line in comfortable fashion as they retained top spot for another week.

Next Saturday, they take on Long Marson away.

In Division 3, Great Brickhill 2nds dropped into the relegation zone after losing by 111 runs to Oxford 2nds.

Despite three wickets apiece for Arthur Muir and Matt Reilly, Brickhill were unable to chase 280 to win, all out for 168.