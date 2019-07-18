Promotion remains on the cards for MMKAC

MMKAC moved up to second in the Southern Athletics League at the weekend, thanks to a fine win on home soil.

They finished five points clear of Basingstoke, with Newbury third and Epsom in fourth. The result means they are still in with a shot at promotion with one round remaining.

The club welcomed back local athlete Chris Clarke, the 2007 400m World Youth champion/2009 European U20 400m champion, who has been side-lined with injury in recent years. Chris stormed to a 200m victory in a fast 21.7 and with Brandon Lowe (23.4) winning the “B” race.

Earlier Dickson Kusi (11.0) and Kwame Tumasi-Tawiah (11.5) won the 100m races. Another doubles came from Matthew Dicks (4.11.1) and Ian Wood (4.18.7) in the 1500m and James Tuttle (8.56.5) and Elliot Hind (9.04.2) in the 3000m.

The 3000m steeplechase saw Graham Jones lead throughout whilst youngster Finlay Gibbs completed another double. Chuko Cribb and Shawn Ampofo won both long and triple jump events, Shawn setting a PB of 6.18m in the long jump.

Lewis Barnes, as usual, competed in the throwing events, winning the shot (11.22m) and the “B” javelin (35.95m).

For the ladies team captain CorinneNurse won the 400m hurdles and also competed in the 100mHurdles and the high, long & triple jumps. Abby Roskilly set a PB in winning the 800m (2.14.4) with Charlotte Underwood taking the “B” race (2.19.9).

Mia Sloman won the pole vault (2.35m), Tamzin Hill the long jump (5.00m) and Joan Peedah the triple jump (10.49m). Unusually Emma Beales was beaten in the discus throwing 40.88m and was a close third in the shot (10.07m)