Record numbers compete in Milton Keynes Marathon

It was a record-breaking weekend for the Rightmove MK Marathon Weekend 2019, with a record breaking number of athletes competing and fans cheering them on.

More than 10,000 runners took the the streets for the five races which took place across the weekend, as well as 700 volunteers, 150 race staff and an estimated 20,000 cheering supporters lining the route

MK Marathon start. Pic: Walker McCabe Photography

Check back later for a gallery of pictures from the Marathon.

Michael Aldridge, of Wootton Road Runners, was first over the line in the marathon in a time of 2:32.46, while the first lady over the line was Helen Mussen from Watford Joggers in 2:54.51.

Leighton Buzzard AC's Jordan Clay won the Half Marathon in 1:10.56, with Rebecca Butler the first lady in 1:38.43.

There was also the Rocket 5K on Sunday, as well as the ever-popular Super Hero Fun Run on Monday.

At the finish line'Pic: Walker McCabe Photography

Andy Hully Race Director and Founder – who ran in his own event for the first time ever this year – said: “This has absolutely been the best MK Marathon Weekend in our eight-year history! The atmosphere was electric all Bank Holiday weekend. I’m euphoric and want to say a huge well done to all the runners – you did it!

“The organisation this year, from the quality of all the extras, to the impeccable level of detail on every element, positions us up there with some of the world’s best marathons. I am certain that there is a very promising future ahead for the MK Marathon!

"The team we have around us has made this all possible so I’d like to thank them, along with every runner, spectator, volunteer, sponsor and event partner. You made this year’s event amazing!”