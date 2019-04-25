Red Bull go Baku to the scene of the 2018 crime

Red Bull Racing will be desperate to avoid a repeat of last season’s disastrous Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Having battled and banged wheels throughout the race last year, then Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo hit Max Verstappen to eliminate both in the closing stages of the race, sparking a dramatic finish.

A year prior, Ricciardo had taken the chequered flag for the Tilbrook team in the first race around the streets of Baku.

Verstappen currently sits third in the driver’s championship after the opening three rounds, with team-mate Pierre Gasly in sixth spot.

The Frenchman said: “I’m really excited because Baku is a street track which is always more challenging as there’s a lot less margin for error, and this gives you more adrenaline which is a positive for us racing drivers.

“When I raced in Formula 2, I started the race in Baku from last and had a good fight with Antonio Giovinazzi (now racing for Alfa Romeo) in the last couple of laps to finish second.”