Red Bull Racing's 2019 Formula 1 season rated

Red Bull Racing brought down the curtain on the 2019 season with a ninth podium finish of the season for Max Verstappen, and a sixth place finish for Alex Albon at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Their total points of 417 haul saw them come just two points shy of their score from 2018, with Verstappen’s three wins falling one shy of their mark last year. But it has not all been bad news for the team from Tilbrook. We take a look back at the year and grade the team and their drivers for the 2019 season.