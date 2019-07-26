Redwings round out the season with a win

The National Under 17s American Football season finished this weekend with Milton Keynes hosting the last tournament in the Midlands Conference.

The MK Redwings players once again playing alongside team mates from their sister club in Bedford. Having won two of their three games at the previous tournament confidence was high going into he first game against the Birmingham Bulls. The teams had previously played on two occasions this year and shared a win each.

It was a tight game and the MK/Bedford team unfortunately missed a two-point conversion on the last play of the game, meaning the Bulls won 18-16.

The second game of the day was the two visiting teams facing up, again the Birmingham Bulls taking playoff hopefuls Etone Jaguars. The end result being a 20-15 win to Birmingham coming back from being 13-0 down.

In the final game the MK/Bedford squad found some real form against taking a huge 42-0 win over Etone. The game highlights included a 45-yard touchdown rush from running back Mark Marsden and MK's Fraser Holden forcing three safeties.

Overall the MK/Bedford team finished the season mid table nationally with a record of five wins and seven losses.

