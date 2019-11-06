Relay strong results for MMKAC in Mansfield

Marshall Milton Keynes Athletics Club fielded no less than 14 teams comprising some 42 athletes in the National Cross Country Relay Championships in Mansfield.

The Senior women, with Elle Roche, Alice Ritchie and Abby Roskilly, each running a lap of 3km, finished 28th from 150 starting teams.

The senior men were a place down in 29th with the quartet of James Tuttle, Paul Mizon, Sam Winters and Jamie Seddon, here running a 5km lap.

They were just ahead of the “B” Team (Elliot Hind, Dan Woodgate, Leopoldo Burguete and Graham Jones), which finished 33rd overall out of the 190 teams. In this category MMKAC were the sixth “B” team to finish.

The U20 men ran the 3km lap with Matthew Dicks, Ewan Forsythe and Robert Hickman placing 27th from the field of 44. Moving down to the U17 men, running 3km each, saw Leo Freeland, Jamie Darcy and Aidan Murphy place 41st whilst the U15 team (running 2km) of Callum Tripp, Joshua Edwards and Ben White closed in 66th.

The younger girls also ran the 2km lap with the 15s finishing 85th with the trio of Millie Freeland, Morenike Orimalade and Phoebe Miller whilst the U13s placed 67th with Jessica Vaines, Amy Wooton and Jessica Woods.