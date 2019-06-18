Rowers storm to Peterborough victories

Milton Keynes Rowing Club continued their winning streak at the Peterborough Spring Regatta with three crews bringing home the gold.

The Women’s Masters B/C 8+ had a solid row holding off a younger Chesterton Rowing Club crew by 5 seconds to win in a time of 3.37. Crew included Karen Wilson, Paula Heywood, Jo Heywood, Lou Rivett, Lisa Goodship, Clare Lawson, Helen Smith and Suzanne De Maine, coxed by Chris Wilson.

Hopping from the cox seat to a double, Chris Wilson and his crewmate Pete Haynes - in what was only their third outing together - impressively won their heat and the final against York University, Sudbury and St Neot’s Rowing Clubs in a time of 3.46 in the Op 2 x Band 3 category.

Milton Keynes’ Charlie Blewitt joined forces with Northampton to form a composite Op 4-, winning their final by four seconds over Derby in a time of 3.06, stroked by Charlie.

Following their graduation from MKRC learn to row course, 2 development rowers; Heather Ivatt and Charlotte Tearle raced in Women’s Band 2 4x with senior rowers Lou Rivett and Jo Heywood. A great race and second place in the heat meant the crew qualified for the final. Despite another solid row, they couldn’t hold off the more experienced crews.