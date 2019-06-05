Sam secures second spot for Marshall Milton Keynes

Sam Winters won the silver medal in the 1500m event at the South of England track & field championships held at Bedford.

There was a three way sprint finish with just over a second between them, Sam took silver in a time of 3.52.57 just behind Jonathan Davies (Reading) who snatched gold in 3.51.45 with Matt Bray (Bedford) taking the bronze medal (3.52.68).

A 30-strong MMKAC team were also in action at the British Milers Club U20s meet at Stantonbury.

Of the competitors, 13 set personal bests. Leo Freeland ran 4.03.69 to place 2nd in his 1500m race and go 6th in the club all-time rankings.

In the same age group Matthew Dicks was second in his 3000m race, fourth best in the relevant rankings with a time of 8.52.56. Sophie Stockton (F17) won her 800m race (2.27.02), Ben White (M15) and Harry Totton (M15) ran 2.12.38 and 2.20.26 respectively placing second in their respective races. Zak Freeland (M17) clocked 2.05.15 for third position in his 800m race whilst Jessica Tite (F15) ran 2.49.49 for third.