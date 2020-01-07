Seven up for Milton Keynes' athletes at cross country championships

Marshall Milton Keynes came away with seven individual and six team titles at the Bucks Cross Country Championships, held in conjunction with the Bedfordshire Championships at Shuttleworth College, near Biggleswade.

In the senior men’s race over 11km, MMKAC had four in the top seven, with Paul Mizon (2nd), Jamie Seddon (4th), Elliot Hind (6th) and Tom Comerford (7th) and these four with Ewan Forsythe (12th) and Steve Tuttle (13th) took the team title. This was their 30th team win since they first won the coveted Charles Allen Trophy back in 1977. Jeremy Vick placed 15th (and first M40) with Stephen Ratcliffe 18th and Steve Withers 23rd.

In the senior women’s race over an 8km course MMKAC had a 1-2-3 with Elle Roche (1st), Alice Ritchie (2nd) and Lara Bromilow (3rd) to easily will the team race. Lara (1st F35), Debra Brent (1st F55) and Diane Baldwin took the Vets team title. Fi Han Bromilow placed 20th and first F65

In the U11 girl's race (1600m), Eleanor Pearce won from Libby Freeland (3rd), Lauren Webb (4th and Katie Webb (5th), to take the team title. Making the top ten were Sophia Chapman (9th) and Natasha Freeland (10th)

In the U11 boy's Race (1600m) the club had another 1-2-3 with Eddie Hartigan (1st), Jacque Smith (2nd) and Tito Odunaike (3rd). These three combined with Joseph Grainger (6th) to take the team title. Joel Baker placed 11th and Theo Miller 15th.

There was a win for Leo Freeland in the U17 Men’s Race (6km) and along with Jack Rose(6th), Jamie Darcy(10th and Zak Freeland took second place in the team event. The combined F17/F20 race over 6km saw Anna Usteran-Anderegg finish 9th and Sophie Stockton 11th. There was team gold in the U20 Men’s Race(8km) from Matthew Dicks (1st), Robert Hickman (2nd), Finlay Gibbs (5th) and Peter Hickman (7th).

The under 15boys(4km) placed second team with Callum Tripp(7th), Edward Johnson(8th), Harry Totton(11th) and Harry Rose(12th). The under 13s (3km) were also second with Maxwell Newman (8th), Sam Oldroyd (10th), Jack Lennox(15th) and Jaique Jibodu(18th).

Both the girls u13 and U15 teams closed in third. For the older age group, Millie Freeland finished 6th, Morenike Orimalade(12th) and Phoebe Miller (15th).

The youngsters saw Jessica Vaines (7th), Isabelle Gregg (17th) and Jessica Woods (21st).