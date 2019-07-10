Silverstone secures the British Grand Prix until 2024

The home of British motorsport will be the home of the British Grand Prix for another five years after a new deal was signed today.

Just two days before the start of ever-popular F1 race at Silverstone, circuit bosses have announced a deal with the sport's owners Liberty Media to keep the race in Northamptonshire until 2024. This weekend's race was due to be the last under Silverstone's previous deal.

The race is expected to attract more than 300,000 fans this weekend to watch championship leader Lewis Hamilton and co battle it out.

Silverstone has hosted the British Grand Prix exclusively since 1987, while first holding the race in 1948.

Chase Carey, Chairman and CEO, Formula 1 said: “We are really pleased to confirm that the British Grand Prix will stay on the FIA Formula 1 World Championship calendar for at least the next five years, with the event remaining at its longstanding home, Silverstone circuit.

“We have always said that, if it is to have a long-term future, our sport must preserve its historic venues and Silverstone and Great Britain represent the cradle of this sport, its starting point back in 1950.

“Today, Formula 1 is a global sport, held on five continents, watched by an audience of over 500 million fans around the world and our aim is to grow this number by bringing the sport we love to new countries, while also maintaining its roots: Silverstone and the British Grand Prix are an integral part of that vision.”