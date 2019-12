MK Lightning have a new celebrity fan in Sir Rod Stewart, who watched his son Liam score the winner on Saturday night at Planet Ice.

The rocker, who performed at a sold-out Stadium MK earlier this year, was in the crowd as Lightning made it six wins out of seven, beating Basingstoke Bison 5-3 at Planet Ice.

Liam Stewart has been in excellent form for Lightning in recent weeks, and dad Rod joined in the celebrations after the game, joining the team in the dressing room.