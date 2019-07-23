Six wickets for Bryce sends North Crawley back to the top

Richard Bryce took a sensational six-wicket haul to heap more misery on relegation battling Eaton Bray on Saturday.

The reigning Four Counties Division 1 champions showed no mercy on Eaton Bray, piling on a huge 290-6 in their 40 overs.

Alex Walker (51), Kamran Din (56) and Sajee Chandrasegaram (69) all hit half centuries for North Crawley, while Josh Edwins (2-59) and Junaid Ashiq (2-53) were the pick of the bowlers.

Despite losing Andrew Norris early on, Wes Hosking (82) and Paul Harris (37)made serious inroads and gave Eaton Bray a sniff of a change.

But with the duo removed, the end quickly followed. Richard Bryce was in prime form, taking 6-49 to rattle through the lower order as Bray were all out for 197.

The result sees North Crawley climb to the top of the table, capitalising on Elstow’s defeat to Olney.

Patrick Bull took 4-34 to ensure the previous pace setters were limited to just 143-9.

In reply, Olney opener Charlie Green scored an unbeaten 68 as they cruised to 146-2 and an eight wicket win.

Milton Keynes (146-9) edged past New Bradwell (145) by just one wicket.

Zaheer Khan scored an unbeaten 100 for Westcroft (194-7) as they brushed aside bottom club Luton Caribbean (136).