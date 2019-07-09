Steve beats all comers at Newport Carnival

Steve Herring beat 302 competitors to win the inaugural Newport Pagnell Carnival 5km race.

The 51-year-old set a MMKAC M50 club record time of 16.36, eclipsing the time set by Phil Jones back in 2006 (16.53). Jack Rose placed fourth (17.31) and Harry Rose 14th (19.08).

Two days earlier Steve won the 10,000m race at Sandy to smash the age group club record by almost four minutes to win in 34:50.3

Over this distance three MMKAC seniors set personal bests in the annual “Night of 10,000m races” at Highgate, North London.

They move to ninth, 10th and 11th in the club all-time rankings. Paul Mizen clocked 31.53.64, Elliot Hind 31:56.16 and Tom Comerford 32.10.51.

Lara Bromilow made a return from injury to finish 151st (third lady) from the 12,640 who completed the JP Morgan Challenge 5.6km in Battersea Park, London.