Still all to play for ahead of Cross-Country League finale

Marshall Milton Keynes Athletic Club head into the final round of the Chiltern Cross-Country League next month with a slender lead over rivals Bedford and County.

Bedford had home advantage in Round 4 of the Chiltern Cross-Country League held at the Keysoe Equestrian Centre at the weekend. They were only just ahead of Marshall Milton Keynes by 29 points – 3,421 to 3,392 with MMK retaining their overall lead after four rounds by 192 points – 13,771 to 13,579.

The final match on Saturday February 8 is at Campbell Park, with MMK having home advantage and looking to retain the league title.

On the day no less than 104 athletes represented the club. In the senior men’s race over 10km there was the usual close battle between the rival clubs with Bedford just edging the team with 10 in 31 finishers whilst MMKAC had 10 in 32. Paul Mizon led them home in sixh place chased by Tom Comerford ninth, Jamie Seddon 11th, Chad Lambert 13th, Matthew Dicks, 15th, Finlay Gibbs 18th and Sam Winters 19th.

The senior ladies claimed their first team win this season with Elle Roche second, Lara Bromilow third, Alice Ritchie fifth, Abby Roskilly 24th, Natasha Baker 28th and Deb Brent 44th.

Leo Freeland won his second consecutive M17 race and leads in the overall age group category and should see him on the podium next month. Alex Brent placed 10th and Zak Freeland 12th. The under 15 boys closed in 4th team with Callum Tripp(6th) and Harry Totton(11th) leading them home. The under 13 boys placed 3rd as Sam Oldroyd(8th) was their first finisher.

Charlotte Underwood led home the U17/20 team placing 11th just head of Sophie Stockton 12th and Anna Usteran-Anderegg 13th. Millie Freeland again led the U15 girls (13th) with Morenike (18th) Orimalade (19th) and Lily-Mae Smith (26th). First home for the U13 girls was Jessica Vaines (12th) chased by Lizzy Garner (21st) and Jessica Woods (23rd).

Finally both the non-scoring U11 teams won again, the girls headed by Eleanor Pearce in second, Katie Webb third and Libby Freeland in fourth. Jacque Smith (second), Eddie Hartigan(third) and Joseph Grainger (seventh) comprised the winning boys team.