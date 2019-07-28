Teacher sets her sights on Canoe Freestyle World Championships

A teacher from Milton Keynes will be busy this summer as she has her eyes on the future after representing Great Britain at the recent ICF Canoe Freestyle World Championships in Spain.

Kim Aldred finished 33rd in the women's kayak surface competition in Sort, Lieda with a score of 60.00 after four years away from competing as she completed her studies.

Kim Aldred

The World Championships represented her first foray into the senior category, having previously finished bronze at the Junior World Championships and silver in the European Championships.

Aldred, who teaches at Walton High admitted her first taste of senior action has her hungry for more.

“This is my first international competition after transiting to the senior category and it’s made me want to train and push harder to see what results I can get,” she said.

“The competition was difficult due to the challenge feature but really fun.

“The challenge meant the competition was more interesting as you didn’t know which way it was going to go.

“I’m glad for the experience. As a junior I got a bronze at the World Championships and silver at European Championships so I know I have the ability, it’ll just been developing that again!'

“It was tough going back but all my prior experience helped. Returning has just given me such a boost to keep pushing forward.

“It was difficult coming back knowing I wasn’t as well prepared as I have been in the past.

“But I had loads of fun, enjoyed the challenge and I’m excited to see what I can do in the future.”

The next ICF World Championships take place in Nottingham in 2021.