Ticktum continues to develop behind the wheel of a Red Bull car

Teenager Dan Ticktum provided vital feedback for Red Bull Racing at the second in-season test at Barcelona this week.

Taking over from race driver Pierre Gasly on Wednesday, the 19-year-old Brit had to overcome an initial issue in the RB15, which sidelined him for a few hours, before he completed 79 laps, with a fastest of 1:19.458

Ticktum on track in Spain

The test in Spain is Ticktum's second outing for Red Bull, having taken part in the Bahrain test last month.

READ MORE: Verstappen takes third for Red Bull in Barcelona

"I think for the team, data-wise, we got what we wanted as today was about executing a specific run plan rather than setting purple sectors," he said. "We had a driveline issue this morning which cost us a few hours but the running that we did get was positive. There will be more feedback later in the week, but overall, at the moment, everyone’s satisfied.”

Simon Rennie, Group Leader Simulator Engineering, added: "Dan had a good day. As was the case in Bahrain, he did everything we asked him to do. There were many complicated procedures to master and he did them all faultlessly.

"It was interesting having him back in the car six weeks on from the Bahrain test, as he was able to relate to us the areas in which he felt the car has improved since the start of April.”

The previous day saw Gasly complete 118 laps, with a fastest lap of 1:18.140, having finished sixth in the race on Sunday.

He said: "Today was all about trying to establish a direction for the races to come and also to extract a bit more performance from our package. We had what looks like a transmission issue right near the end of the session, which is being looked at now, but we still managed to get a lot of laps done.”