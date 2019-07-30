Times tumble at MMKAC's 5,000m challenge

MMKAC hosted a very successful second annual PB5000 special at Stantonbury.

This was a series of 12 graded 5000m races culminating in the England Athletics Championships. 280 athletes competed, no less than 186 set personal bests (66 per cent) With spectators allowed close to the track and street food available made for an entertaining day of running.

Twenty MMKAC athletes took part and 14 set personal bests. Pride of place went to Paul Mizon, who apart from being one of the race organisers, found time to run and finished fifth in race 9 with a personal best of 14.47.76 and moving him to sixth in the club all-time 5000m rankings.

Another making the all-time top 20 was James Tuttle who ran 14.55.32 to finish second in race 8 and moving to 10th fastest all-time.

On the day, 14 of the 20 local runners set personal bests. For the MMKAC ladies both Elle Roche (17.25.06) and Alice Ritchie (18.14.01) both set personal bests and move respectively to fourth and sixth in the female all-time top 10. Tasha Baker also set a PB of 20.36.80.

The England Ladies 5km Championships was won by Jessica Judd (Blackburn) in 15.37.38 (almost the same time as her victory here last year). A seasoned GB athlete she is on the fringe of those athletes hoping to make the GB team for the World Championships being held in Doha in September. Eleven of the seventeen in this race ran season’s bests. Louise Small (Aldershot) placed second (15.48.39) with Nicole Taylor (Tonbridge) third in a PB 15.49.25.

The men’s elite race went down to a sprint finish as Ben Bradley (Aldershot) just pipped Mohamed Mohamed (Hillingdon) clocking 13.57.33 and 13.57.84 respectively with John Sanderson(Guildford) throwing himself over the line to grab third (13.58.73) from UK 10km champion Adam Hickey (Southend), just 3/100ths behind.