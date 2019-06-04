Tregurtha excited by 'extraordinary' chance to race in GT series

Will Tregurtha is set to make his ADAC GT series debut this weekend.

The 19-year-old from MK, who finished second in the GT4 European Series last year, will be behind the wheel of a T3 Motorsport prepared Audi R8 GT3 at the Red Bull Ring in Austria.

T3 Motorsport's Audi R8

The BRDC Rising Star from Milton Keynes has been concentrating his efforts this season at the Nurburgring-Nordschleife in Germany in the Purple Dot BMW 240i run by crack German outfit Walkenhorst.

In the recent Nurburgring 24hr Qualification Race, Tregurtha qualified the car second in class and pulled back a large gap in his final stint to earn second place in the six-hour race.

Having nailed down his permits to compete in the Nurburgring 24 hour race later in June, Tregurtha now has a chance to impress in GT3 machinery in the ADAC GT Masters - one of the toughest GT3 grids in the world.

Tregurtha, sponsored by Enlighten Operational Excellence, said: "I need to thank T3 Motorsport for this opportunity and Tim Sugden for pulling the deal together. It's an extraordinary chance to show what I'm capable of in a GT3 car, on a great track in an incredibly competitive field.

"T3 Motorsport have been very welcoming, they want to give young drivers a chance - and I will do everything I can to deliver for them and their sponsors."

Tregurtha will be partnered by Germany's Maximilian Paul who has already competed in the first two rounds of the ADAC GT Masters with T3 Motorsport, at Oschersleben in Germany and Autodrom Most in the Czech Republic.