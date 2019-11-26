Verstappen 'can be pleased' with his 2019 F1 campaign

Max Verstappen hopes to round out the F1 season in style at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The Dutchman was in superb form at the Brazilian Grand Prix last time out, claiming pole position and his third win of the season.

And after moving up to third place in the standings at Interlagos, Verstappen believes the team can be pleased with their 2019 campaign.

He said: "Looking back I think we can be pleased with our season this year, which is our first with Honda, and hopefully we can end it on a high this weekend before everyone breaks up for Christmas and New Year.

“After a great weekend in Brazil, the team is in good spirits to have one final go at it in Abu Dhabi. We move from a flowing track like Interlagos to a tight and twisty circuit at Yas Marina where the car needs to be set up in a completely different way to Brazil in order to get the best out of it.

"This is always a challenge in Abu Dhabi as we transition between day and night practice sessions with FP2 the most important session as it gives you the most representative read of qualifying and race conditions."

Alex Albon, who was denied a maiden podium thanks to being punted off by Lewis Hamilton in Brazil, has secured the seat at Tilbrook in 2020, and is eager to finish the season with a smile.

He said: “I like Abu Dhabi and Yas Marina is quite a cool track that I know well. Everyone has different views on it but I like it. I think the last sector is pretty good, it’s technical, and every corner is very similar to the other so if you’re good in one, you’re good in most!

"The weekend will have a different atmosphere for two different reasons. Firstly because it’s the last race of the season, so everyone is looking forward to the Christmas break and getting some rest.

"Secondly, Abu Dhabi is usually where the championship is decided in the junior categories like F2 and F3, which is what I was doing before F1.

"We have the test to look forward to the week after the race, but my focus right now is on finishing the year strongly and on a high so we take this momentum into 2020.”