Verstappen claims win in Brazilian Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen won a dramatic Brazilian Grand Prix, but Alex Albon was cruelly robbed of a podium after a late crash with Lewis Hamilton.

The Red Bull man controlled the pace at the front, but late safety cars made life much harder for the Dutchman, but mixed up the field behind him.

Alex Albon

When the Ferrari duo collided and Lance Stroll's retirement brought out a second safety car, Albon found himself in second spot, but with Lewis Hamilton behind, the world champion crashed into the other Red Bull, knocking the British-Thai driver to the back of the field.

It promoted Pierre Gasly, the man who Albon replaced at Red Bull, into second spot.

Verstappen moves into third in the driver's championship.