Verstappen has first pole position stripped of him in Mexico

Max Verstappen will not start at the front of the grid for Sunday's Mexican Grand Prix after he was handed a late penalty for not slowing for yellow flags.

The Red Bull Racing man, who has won the last two races in Mexico, set the fastest time in qualifying for the race, but a crash at the end of Q3 by championship contender Valtteri Bottas brought out the yellow flags. Though Verstappen did not improve his time, he was adjudged not to have slowed down in the yellow flag section - a second breach of the rules this season - and earned him a three-place grid drop.

The pole position would have been his first of the Dutchman's career, but the penalty means Ferrari will lock-out the front row with Charles Leclerc inheriting pole, with Sebastian Vettel alongside him. Lewis Hamilton could win his sixth title should he score 14 more points than his team-mate, and will start from third, with Verstappen taking up fourth spot.

Alex Albon will start a career-best fifth, now one place behind his Red Bull team-mate.