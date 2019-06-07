Verstappen predicts the resurgence of Ferrari in Canada

Max Verstappen expects Ferrari to be much stronger in Canada than they were in Monaco.

While only a time penalty denied the Dutchman a podium for Red Bull in Monte Carlo, Verstappen expects the Italian team to be leading the challenge in Montreal this weekend.

Pierre Gasly hopes to improve on his Canadian Grand Prix finish last season

Verstappen currently sits fourth in the standings, having been jumped by Sebastian Vettel after the German claimed second in Monaco.

“I expect Ferrari to be more competitive in Canada,” he said. “For us it may be a bit more difficult, but as always we will try and maximise the result.”

Red Bull have had a decent record in Montreal, and last season claimed third and fourth with Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo respectively.

Pierre Gasly suffered a 10-place grid penalty in Canada last season, starting on the back row but recovered to finish 11th. This time around though, he hopes for a much better time.

He said: "Max finished third there last year and Daniel got his first win with the team (in 2014) in Montreal so it’s always been pretty successful for Red Bull. I think you always relate a track with your previous performance there and I was P11 in 2018 so it was ok but this year I will be aiming for much better.”